Paraguay To Buy 1 Million Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines

The doses will allow the continuation of the immunization campaign, which was halted due to stock-outs.

Paraguay's Health Minister Julio Borba on Monday announced a contract with Pfizer-BioNTech for the purchase of 1,000,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

The contract allows the purchase of more doses which will arrive in large batches. Due to confidentiality clauses, however, the arrival dates have been not disclosed.

Borja also confirmed the arrival of 134,400 vaccines secured through the COVAX mechanism over the weekend.

There is still no definition regarding the delivery of Sputnik V agreed batches, while Indian-produced Covaxin vaccines will arrive in June.

Protests are taking place now in Paraguay because of President Mário Abdo's disregard for the pandemic. The Paraguayans asks for his resignation. The country registered a record of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with 1,341 positive cases and 21 deaths

pic.twitter.com/s2xdDgnTNi — Nathália Urban (@UrbanNathalia) March 6, 2021

"We will continue to vaccinate people over 65 years of age as 30 percent of citizens in this group have not yet been vaccinated," Borja said.

On Monday, this South American nation received 250,000 Sinopharm doses from the United Arab Emirates. This shipment came few days after authorities had halted the vaccination campaign in six regions due to stock-outs.

In March, Paraguay saw massive demonstrations to protest President Mario Abdo Benitez's mismanagement of the pandemic, corruption, and the lack of vaccines.