EU Agrees to Mediate with Biden on Cuba Terrorism Designation

Ana Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, thanked the request made by the Intergroup of Friendship and Solidarity with Cuba in the European Parliament and the favorable response given by the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell to mediate with the U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to the Cuban lawmaker Machado on Twitter, "Cuba does not sponsor or encourage terrorism. We nurture peace, solidarity, and collaboration among peoples."

The statement was made after the favorable response given on Wednesday by Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, to mediate with the U.S. government to remove Cuba from the unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

Javier Moreno Sánchez, president of the Spanish Socialist Delegation in the European Parliament, revealed that "today Josep Borrell has responded favorably to my request, as president of the Intergroup of Friendship and Solidarity with the People of Cuba in the European Parliament, for the EU to mediate with the Biden Administration and remove Cuba from the list of countries that promote terrorism."

Including Cuba in the spurious nomenclature is a political instrument to exert pressure and demonize and justify various hostile measures against Cuba taken up by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, just before the end of his term in office.