Cuba and EU to Discuss Unilateral Coercive Measures

The forum will debate the imposition of unilateral coercive measures as a means to exert political and economic pressure on the States.

The 3rd Cuba-European Dialogue on Coercive Measures will occur virtually on March 25, the Cuban Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held by virtue of the Agreement on Political Dialogue and Cooperation signed between Cuba and the EU in 2016 and provisionally implemented in 2017.

The continuation of a meeting between the two parties held in November 2019 in Havana, the Cubaminrex website reported.

President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel has called again for the lifting of unilateral coercive measures imposed by the #US & #EU against a number of countries, confirming that they violate international law and limit the ability of these countries to counter the #COVID2019 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/x7k0wkym8m — Saimah Abdelnour (@AbdelnourSaimah) May 5, 2020

The two parties will also analyze the legal and practical frameworks of the legislation in force in the European Union to counter the enforcement of extraterritorial laws imposed by third countries, such as the Helms-Burton Act, with which the United States has reinforced its blockade against Cuba and threatens European interests.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Cuban delegation will denounce the tightening of the US blockade in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the talks, representatives of Cuban and European civil society will meet on Wednesday to review the damage caused by Washington's blockade.