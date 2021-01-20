Cuba and EU Reaffirm Bilateral Ties

The parties confirmed their willingness to enhance their bilateral ties by consolidating the Agreement for Political Dialogue and Cooperation (ADPC), signed in 2016.

On Wednesday, Cuba and the European Union held their third Joint Council during a virtual meeting headed by the high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the Foreign Affair Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

The parties confirmed their willingness to enhance their bilateral ties by consolidating the Agreement for Political Dialogue and Cooperation (ADPC), signed in 2016. "It is possible to build spaces for dialogue and cooperation for mutual benefit while respecting our differences," said the Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla. "Relations between Cuba and the European Union are progressing towards their consolidation," the official added.

El tercer Consejo Conjunto entre #Cuba���� y la #UniónEuropea���� sesionó hoy en formato virtual con la presencia del Alto Representante para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad y Vicepresidente de la Comisión Europea, y el Canciller de Cuba.



�� https://t.co/c3NnpFCq7Y pic.twitter.com/DwLLV5aOou — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) January 20, 2021

"The third Joint Council between #Cuba and #Europeanunion met today in a virtual format with the presence of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, and the Cuban Chancellor."

The European counterpart highlighted the cooperation and support sustained over these years, especially in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Donald Trump's administration attempted to turn down the Cuban government by imposing more than 200 sanctions in 2020 alone, the European Union has backed Cuba.

On Wednesday, the block reiterated its rejection to the U.S. blockade, the application of Titles III and IV of the Helms-Burton Act. Similarly, Cuba's inclusion on the list of States Sponsoring Terrorism of the United States Department of State.