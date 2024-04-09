Russia and China Celebrate 75 Years of Successful Relations

Both sides stressed the state of relations between the two powers and the existing fraternal coexistence.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met, this Tuesday, with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jimping, in Beijing.

During the reception, the Chinese president sent his cordial greetings to the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

For their part, both sides stressed the state of relations between the two powers and the existing fraternal coexistence, all within the framework of the 75th anniversary of relations between Moscow and Beijing.

"President Putin and I have agreed to continue close exchanges to ensure the smooth and stable development of Sino-Russian relations. The two sides should take the opportunity to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the China-Russia Cultural Years to fully implement the important consensus reached by President Putin and myself," Xi said.

On the other hand, the Chinese leader stressed that Beijing supports Russia "in the fight against terrorism and in the maintenance of security and social stability".

Lavrorv also met with Chinese Prime Minister Wang Yi, who stated that, China is willing to work with Russia, in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of State, to promote synergy between the two countries' development plans and to promote practical cooperation in various fields.