Ukrainian-based companies received funds that were used to carry out terrorist acts in Russia.

On Tuesday, Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman of the Russian Investigative Committee, announce that her institution has opened a criminal case on the suspected involvement of Western officials in terrorism financing.

The criminal case was initiated following the request from Russian lawmakers and other officials to investigate the financing of terrorist activities by senior officials of the United States and the NATO countries.

The committee said it has found that funds received through commercial organizations, in particular, the Ukrainian-based oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, have been used in recent years to carry out terrorist acts in Russia.

The investigation is examining the sources and the flow of funding "in the amount of several million U.S. dollars," as well as the involvement of specific Western officials and individuals from commercial and public organizations, it added.

Zelensky's advisor, Alexey Arestovich, argued in 2019:

- Attempting to join NATO will pressure Russia to invade

- "Our price for joining NATO is a big war with Russia"

Zelensky's advisor, Alexey Arestovich, argued in 2019:

- Attempting to join NATO will pressure Russia to invade

- "Our price for joining NATO is a big war with Russia"

- Predicting the war would start between 2020-22, with remarkable details

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed a new drone attack against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which remains under Russian control since 2022.

"On Tuesday, the Zaporozhye plant informed the IAEA of a drone attack on the plant's training center which is adjacent to the site," the UN nuclear agency said.

"There is no direct threat to nuclear security this time, but the latest incident again underlines the extremely serious situation," IAEA Director Rafael Grossi pointed out.