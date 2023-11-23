Donald Trump To Meet With Javier Milei

The contact between Trump and Milei was facilitated by the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday, the Freedom Advances party announced that former U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet with Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei.

The Republican leader called Milei to congratulate him on his victory in the November 19 elections, which had a "significant global impact," according to the statement from the Office of the President-elect.

Previously, journalist Luis Majul reported that the contact between Trump and Milei was facilitated by Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023). Milei confirmed this through social media.

On Sunday, immediately after the results of the Argentine elections were known, Trump posted supportive messages for the far-right politician who defines himself as an "anarcho-capitalist."

Far-right extremist Javier Milei won Argentina's presidential election. He plans to:

-abolish most government ministries

-adopt the US dollar

-cut ties with China

-withdraw from BRICS

-obediently follow the US & Israel



He's a product of debt and neocolonialism.



Full video below pic.twitter.com/u3gBE6Shgl — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 21, 2023

"Congratulations to Javier Milei for a great election as the President of Argentina. The whole world was watching you! I'm very proud of you. You will turn your country around and make Argentina great again!" the former U.S. president said.

On Wednesday, Milei spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, who congratulated him on his victory in the second round of the elections but expressed that he won't attend the presidential inauguration due to "scheduling issues."

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte also congratulated Milei through a telephone call in which she invited him to make a state visit to her country "with the purpose of strengthening the ties of friendship between both countries."