Dominican Republic To Receive 85 000 Vaccines Against Cholera

Priority will be given to the most vulnerable populations, according to the Vice Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Perez.

The Dominican Republic's Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) announced on Wednesday that 85 000 vaccines against cholera would arrive in the country next week.

At a press conference, the Vice-Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, said that the supplies were acquired through the revolving fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The official said that the medicine would be supplied due to the cases registered in the country, considering the proximity to Haiti, the nation with the largest cholera outbreak.

The medicine will be supplied as soon as it arrives in the country, and priority will be given to the most vulnerable populations, such as the communities along the banks of the Isabela River and others.

#SinCortapisa Ministerio de Salud Pública comunica que la próxima semana llegarán a República Dominicana 85 mil dosis de vacunas contra el cólera LEA MÁS��https://t.co/cYWD9E8UoA



Cc:@SaludPublicaRD pic.twitter.com/8WTafSyf4O — Sin Cortapisa (@SinCortapisa_) January 18, 2023

Ministry of Public Health announces that 85 thousand doses of cholera vaccines will arrive in the Dominican Republic next week.

The Ministry of Health reported six new cases of cholera and nine other suspected cases today, all members of a family in the Villa Liberación sector, located in Santo Domingo East. All the suspected cases are in stable health conditions.