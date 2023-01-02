Burundi Declares Cholera Outbreak

The cholera outbreak happens at a time when heavy rains hit several parts of Bujumbura and its surroundings from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, causing overflows of toilets.

On Sunday evening, Burundian Public Health and AIDS Control Minister Sylvie Nzeyimana declared an outbreak of cholera in Bujumbura.

"Nine suspected cholera cases were identified on Dec. 30, 2022 in the northern health district in the commercial capital Bujumbura with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, mainly in Bukirasazi neighborhood in Kinama zone. The next day, two other suspected cases were identified in Mutakura neighborhood, close to Bukirasazi," she said.

Another suspected case was notified in Buyenzi, near the Bujumbura city center and the latter had been in contact with one of the suspected cases located in the north of Bujumbura.

"Results of the National Public Health Institute (INSP) issued on Dec. 31, 2022 have confirmed that it was cholera. Today, we take this opportunity to announce that five cholera patients are hospitalized at Prince Regent Charles Hospital while seven others have already been discharged from hospital," said Nzeyimana.

#Rugombo - #Cibitoke: le choléra s’est déclaré suite au manque criant d'eau potable dans la localité de Mparambo 1, en commune de #Rugombo, province de #Cibitoke. Au moins 15 personnes sont atteintes par cette maladie des mains sales en deux semaines. pic.twitter.com/DGJoXAttH8 — SOS Médias Burundi (@SOSMediasBDI) January 2, 2023

The tweet reads, "Rugombo - Cibitoke: Cholera broke out after severe lack of drinking water in Mparambo 1 locality, Rugombo commune, Cibitoke province. Over the last two weeks, at least 15 people are affected by this dirty-hands disease."

Some preventive measures have already been taken. They include disinfecting infected households, sensitizing the community on the risks of the epidemic propagation and behavior to be adopted, and the search for other cholera cases in the community.

The cholera outbreak happens at a time when heavy rains hit several parts of Bujumbura and its surroundings from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, causing overflows of toilets.

The Burundian health ministry has also banned the sale of cooked and raw food products on the streets in Bujumbura following the disease outbreak.