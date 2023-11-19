At Least 9 Dead Due Torrential Rains in Dominican Republic

Suspended all the activities by intense rains, floodings and thunderstorms.

This Sunday the Dominican authorities have announced 9 dead, 8 in the capital due the crash of a lateral contention wall, one in the Barahona Province, and thousend of displaced by torrential rains.

José Luis Frómeta Herasme, chief of the National District Firefighters Body, said that the recovering actions of the cadavers into the crashed vehicles took more than 7 hours.

The Emergency Operations Center keeps on alert 30 of the 32 Dominican provinces, 13 of them in red level, 12 in yellow level, and five in green due the possible flooding of rivers.

The Dominican president Luis Abinader convened a work session in the National Palace with the directors of the various security and rescue agencies of the State, and issued two decrees with measures aimed at helping citizens after the impact of the atmospheric phenomenon, the Presidency reported in a statement.

As well the authorities suspended all the activities of the public and private sector since the 22:00 hours today until Monday 7:00, since heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusts of wind associated with the tropical disturbance will continue.

Other provinces affected are Azua, Sanchez Ramirez, Duarte, Monte Plata and San Jose Acoa, where a bridge colapsed in Sabana Grande municipality.

The rains are caused for a frontal system on the Caribbean Sea that also have affected eastern Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.