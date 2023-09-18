Dominican Republic: Cesfront Seizes 390 Pounds of Marijuana

The substance, wrapped with brown adhesive tapes, was transported in a blue Daihatsu truck, which was seized during a Cesfront military check.

On Monday. members of the Specialized Border Security Corps (Cesfront) seized 390.5 pounds of suspected marijuana in Pedernales.

According to official reports, the drug was detected camouflaged inside four sacks with chinolas, avocados and oranges.

The vehicle was driven by a man identified as Juan Herasme Canario, who was accompanied by Raudy Lorenzo Polanco.

El Cuerpo Especializado de Seguridad Fronteriza Terrestre (CESFronT), apoyados por agentes de la Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD), arrestaron a dos individuos quienes trasladaban a bordo de un camión Daihatsu, con 40 pacas de un vegetal que se presume es marihuana. pic.twitter.com/W7RlzqV1va — Dominican News Network (@dominicannewsn) September 18, 2023

According to the authorities' report, the truck was searched in the presence of the public prosecutor Carmen Virginia Felipe and members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) of the referred border province.

The driver of the vehicle and his assistant remain detained for investigation purposes and to be processed to justice in the next hours.

During the operation, 120 units of Toro brand energizers, 116 units of Robusto brand energizers and 26 units of X-Tren Red brand energizers were also seized.