Dominican Ambassador To Meet Haiti's Interim Affairs Minister

The Dominican ambassador in Haiti, Faruk Miguel Castillo, confirmed to Listín Diario that he was summoned for a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Haiti at 11:00 a.m. this Friday.

The meeting will be headed by Émmile Prophète, Haiti's Minister of Interim Foreign Affairs. "We will know what (the meeting) is about when I go there," Castillo said from Port-au-Prince.

She also indicated that she received the invitation to the meeting last night. The information was released Friday morning through an official communiqué sent by the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 6:00 a.m. this Friday morning and for an indefinite period, the borders with Haiti will be closed due to the construction of a canal on the Masacre River, following an order from President Luis Abinader. This comes after the 48-hour deadline given by Santo Domingo to stop the work was not complied with.

Haití le dice a República Dominicana a través del embajado Faruk Miguel Castillo que las medidas han sido muy duras y radicales, que no tiene via alguna para detener el canal de riego que se construye en Juana Méndez muy cerca al río Masacre. pic.twitter.com/Fcqtx1m5Tf — Edward López (@Edward_Caballon) September 16, 2023

The tweet reads, "Haiti tells the Dominican Republic through ambassador Faruk Miguel Castillo that the measures have been very harsh and radical, that it has no way to stop the irrigation canal that is being built in Juana Méndez very close to the Masacre River."

In an earlier call, the ambassador confirmed that the Dominican Republic Embassy in Haiti, located in Port-au-Prince, continues to offer services from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The second meeting of the Binational Water Roundtable between the Dominican Republic and Haiti concluded on Thursday without progress on the construction of the canal in Juana Méndez that would divert water from the border Masacre River.

"The Dominican government reiterated its position that the work violates the Treaty of Peace and Perpetual Friendship and Arbitration of 1929, and must be stopped immediately before pursuing any further dialogue," the country's ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) of the Dominican Republic affirmed through a communiqué.