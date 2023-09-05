Cuba & Dominican Republic to Continue Deepening Cooperation

Cuba and the Dominican Republic agree on the importance of continuing to carry out joint actions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of migration in order to guarantee a regular, orderly, and safe flow of travelers.

Cuban Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro met on Monday with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Gil during her official visit to Cuba.

According to official statements, both parties expressed their willingness to continue broadening and deepening the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as exploring new spheres of economic and commercial exchange.

Vidal Ferreiro reiterated his gratitude to the Dominican Republic for its traditional support to the resolution presented by Cuba at the UN General Assembly condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

Cuba and the Dominican Republic agree on the importance of continuing to carry out joint actions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of migration in order to guarantee a regular, orderly and safe flow of travelers.

In this sense, the celebration of the XII Round of Migratory Conversations within the framework of the visit is evidence of the interest that both countries attach to the subject.

The Dominican delegation for these conversations will be headed by Opinio Díaz, Vice Minister of Consular and Migratory Affairs, while the Cuban delegation will be headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elio Rodríguez Perdomo.

The exchange will allow analyzing the state of the migratory flow between both countries.

The delegations will evaluate the implementation of joint actions aimed at discouraging illegal acts associated with irregular migration and guaranteeing a regular, orderly and safe migratory flow.