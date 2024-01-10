Thousands Support South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

Organizations demand that governments not only request a ceasefire in Gaza but condemn Israel for its crimes against humanity.

Progressive International published a letter whereby over 1,000 political parties and movements, unions, and social organizations call on states around the world to support the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice for the crime of genocide towards the Palestinian people.

Among the signatories are U.S.-based organizations such as Agroecology Research-Action Collective, Alliance for Democracy, American Muslim Bar Association, and American Student Union. Friends of the Earth, Anti-War Assembly of Teruel (Spain), and Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizen Action (Spain).

In Latin America, the signatories of the letter include organizations such as Catholic Women in Favor of the Right to Decide (Brazil), Center for Geopolitical Studies (Bolivia), Lawyers for Democracy (Brazil), Ethnic Commission for Peace and Defense of Territorial Rights (Colombia), and the Committee for the Defense of Women's Rights (Mexico).

The case of genocide against the Zionist state will be heard by the International Court starting January 11. Below is the letter published by Progressive International:

Spain must support South Africa's proposal to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice. We must all come together to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/ZCWmK0OMal — Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) January 9, 2024

“We, the undersigned organizations, commend South Africa on its Application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) invoking the Genocide Convention against Israel.

We now urge other countries to reinforce this strongly worded and well-argued complaint by immediately filing a Declaration of Intervention with the ICJ, also called the World Court.

Many countries have rightly expressed their horror at the State of Israel's genocidal actions, war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against Palestinians.

Israeli Occupying Forces have bombed hospitals, residences, United Nations refugee centers, schools, places of worship and escape routes, killing and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

More than half of the dead are women and children. Israeli leaders have made brazenly genocidal statements openly declaring their intention to permanently and completely displace Palestinians from their own land.

Six Palestinian civilians killed & others wounded by bullets from israeli troops lurking on the coastal road in Sheikh Ajlin, southwest of #Gaza pic.twitter.com/DGRo524uII — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 10, 2024

South Africa is correct in charging that under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Israel's actions "are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent … to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group."

Parties to the Genocide Convention are obliged to act to prevent genocide; therefore, action must be immediate. A Declaration of Intervention filed with the ICJ in support of the South African case against Israel is one way to ensure that all acts of genocide are stopped and those responsible are held accountable.

Israel’s killing, injuring, traumatizing, and displacing large numbers of Palestinians and denying water, food, medicine, and fuel to an occupied population meet the criteria for the crime of genocide.

If a majority of the world’s nations call for a ceasefire, yet fail to press for prosecution of Israel – what is to stop Israel from ethnically cleansing all Palestinians? For that matter, what is to stop other nations from repeating a horror of this magnitude?

We urge national governments to immediately file a Declaration of Intervention in support of the South African case against Israel at the International Court of Justice to stop the killing in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

