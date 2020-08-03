Dominica to Reopen Borders on August 7

Dominica's government stressed these protocols compliance is paramount to avoid a new outbreak and maintain the low infection rate.

Dominica would reopen borders for international travelers on August 7, considering the low COVID-19 infection rate.

The lockdown lifting follows a first partial reopening after nationals were allowed to return home on July 15.

On their pre-arrival, travelers must submit a health online-questionnaire and present a negative PCR test at least 24 hours before their arrival.

They also must maintain mandatory sanitary measures, such as hand sanitizing and social distancing.

Bahamas shooting for 4th place. TT and Barbados trickling steadily upwards lately. Jamaica still creeping upwards. DR still off the charts. Dominica still a star, as is St Lucia. #COVID19 #Covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/tpcEK9A8fV — MGI - MonaGIS (@MGIMona) August 3, 2020

After arrival, tourists must undergo screening and temperature checking. Those who present high temperatures would comply with isolation in quarantine government facilities.

Dominica's government stressed these protocols are essential. Compliance is paramount to avoid a new outbreak and maintain a low infection rate.

As of Monday, Dominica health authorities registered 18 COVID-19 positive cases, with all patients recovered and no fatalities due to the virus.