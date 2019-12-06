Dominica's Labor Party Wins Landslide Victory

The Dominica Labor Party (DLP) led by outgoing Prime Minister and candidate Roosevelt Skerrit and the United Workers’ Party (UWP) candidate Lennox Linton were the two main competitors over seats for 21 members of the House of Assembly and nine senators.

Dominica's ruling Labor Party won a landslide victory as the results are just being released by electoral authorities on Friday, winning 18 out of the 21 constituencies that were up for grabs in this general election. Winning candidate Roosevelt Skerrit said that "The elections are over now. The UWP failed to delay them, they failed to cause chaos in our society and they have failed in the ballot boxes" in speaking of the opposition Skerrit said "I call to the UWP and its supporters to hold their conduct and behavior of the last few weeks, concede the election and work for peace" and reiterated his call "give this country full assurance that the Dominica Labour Party is fully committed to building peace and unity"

The Dominica Labor Party (DLP) led by outgoing Prime Minister and candidate Roosevelt Skerrit secured a major victory in elections that have been contested by the opposition party for over a year, with the support of Washington-based Organization of American States.

The United Workers’ Party (UWP) candidate Lennox Linton won only 3 constituencies.

Dominica's polling centers opened their doors earlier on Friday to over 70,000 people who cast their votes in the general elections which decided the new government that will rule over the next five years.

Dominica, a former French and British colony of about 75,000 residents, held the general elections amid tensions, as the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) was pushing Prime Minister Skerrit to enact reforms in a bid to gain a better electoral advantage.