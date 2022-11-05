Spain Seizes the World’s Largest Marijuana Cache To Date

The police arrested 20 people, "nine men and 11 women between 20 and 59 years old", who controlled the entire process of production and distribution of the drug.

Spain's Guardia Civil confiscated the largest cache of packaged marijuana ever found globally, the police force reported.

"Operation Jardines has concluded with the seizure of 32,370.2 kilograms of marijuana buds, the largest seizure of this substance, not only in Spain, but internationally. Its equivalence in complete plants would be approximately 1,100,000 specimens," the statement said.

The group "had more than 32 tons of buds" stored in the cities of Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias, and "through a complex business network", they sent them vacuum-packed "throughout the national territory, as well as to Switzerland, Holland, Germany and Belgium, among other European countries".

La organización desmantelada tenía más de 32 toneladas de cogollos de esta droga almacenada en Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia y Asturias.https://t.co/hXx8XR9HdE pic.twitter.com/QigxbsuBg0 — Guardia Civil ���� (@guardiacivil) November 5, 2022

The largest stash of marijuana discovered to date is unsealed. The dismantled organization had more than 32 tons of buds of this drug stored in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias.

"The main people investigated owned a company with which they acquired the seeds. A second one transported and planted them. Another company was in charge of the care, maintenance, harvesting and drying of the specimens," specified the Guardia Civil.

Finally, he explained, the initial company was in charge of acquiring the plants already dried with the buds and stored them in two warehouses located in the province of Valencia, where "the detainees processed the goods, separating the buds and vacuum packing them in different formats".

Although many European countries have decriminalized small amounts of cannabis for recreational purposes, only one, Malta, has fully legalized it. Germany has unveiled plans to legalize cannabis, potentially making it one of the first countries in continental Europe to make marijuana legal.