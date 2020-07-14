Responses To COVID-19 Have Been Different Across The Globe

While some governments have taken effective measures, others have wrongly dealt with the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus established four categories to define how governments have dealt with the pandemic.

Firstly, he referred to countries in the Pacific, the Mekong region, the Caribbean and Africa whose governments responded effectively from the very beginning

“They pursued a comprehensive strategy to find, isolate, and treat first cases, and track and quarantine contacts."

The second category includes nations that controlled the pandemic once the contagion toll had already increased. This was achieved through a combination of strong leadership and positive citizen response to the actions taken by their governments.

European nations such as Italy and Spain managed to overcome major outbreaks and they are now moving towards a "new normality" stage.

The remaining two categories encompass countries with negative responses to the pandemic. He pointed to countries in the Americas, South Asia, and Africa.

“The virus remains public enemy No. 1, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this,” the WHO Director warned.

There will be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future. But there is a roadmap to a situation where we can control #COVID19 and get on with our lives. No matter where a country is in its epidemic curve, it is never too late to take decisive action. https://t.co/qz4s8KWsYV pic.twitter.com/qxd3tsgAuf — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 14, 2020

After the first outbreak, some nations relaxed the measures too soon, resulting in infections' resurgence and accelerated growth. Other countries are currently struggling with the transmission phase’s peak.

“Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust. Governments should communicate clearer public health messages and individuals should maintain social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, and staying home when they have symptoms,” Ghebreyesus said.

He also warned that the pandemic is far from over, and “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”

However, the WHO director stressed that there are guidelines to control the disease "without shutting down our lives completely and without shaking from lockdown to lockdown.”