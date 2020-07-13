COVID-19: Global Cases Reach 13 Million

At least another 83 million people, and possibly as many as 132 million, may go hungry in 2020 due to the economic recession triggered by COVID-19.

Global COVID-19 cases reached 13 million on Monday according to data registered by the John Hopkins University.

As worldwide death toll ascended to 570,776 fatalities, United States; Brazil; India; Russia, and Peru are among the hardest-hit countries.

Today Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), remarked during a press briefing that "too many countries are headed in the wrong direction."

The official warned that "if basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go - it is going to get worse and worse and worse."

At the same time, a report published today by the United Nation´s agency reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic is intensifying the vulnerabilities and inadequacies of global food systems.

As result, the study estimates that at a minimum, another 83 million people, and possibly as many as 132 million, may go hungry in 2020 as a result of the economic recession triggered by COVID-19.

The Director-General urged the governments and population to cooperate to be able to tackle the pandemic as the virus "remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this."

On Jully 11 a bus driver in France died after being beaten by passengers refusing to wear mandatory face masks. Early on June 28, the anti-masks movement demonstrated in the U.S. as nearly 150 unmasked citizens gathered in Texas to opposed the measure.

The warning comes at a time when most European countries are reopening its borders and several states are easing lockdowns to save the economy.

"The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect", the official said, pointing out that "mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust."