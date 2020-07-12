Who: COVID-19 Sets A Record For Daily Infections Worldwide

U.S, Brazil, India, and South Africa have reported the largest increases in the contagion toll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Sunday reported a record increase in new COVID-19 cases worldwide after a total of 230,370 were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to a daily report, U.S, Brazil, India and South Africa have reported the largest increases in the number of new infections. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. However, the number of deaths remained constant at about 5,000 per day.

COVID-19 cases are approaching 13 million worldwide, marking another grim milestone in the spread of the disease, which has killed more than 566,000 people since the first outbreak.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan Friday stated that it is unlikely that the new coronavirus can be eradicated or eliminated.

“It is important to extinguish the points of infection. This way, the world could potentially avoid having second contagion spikes and be forced to resume confinement measures.”

In this regard, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a few weeks ago warned that several countries had begun to reopen activities, suffering major outbreaks.

"Although we all want the pandemic to end, the virus still has plenty of room to move. This new reality is not even close to being over," he alerted then, stressing about the fact that even when several countries have showed progress, the virus is still gaining strength.