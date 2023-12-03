Referendum Update: We're Going to Say 'Yes' to History: Cabello

On Sunday, over 20 million Venezuelans have been called to participate in the consultative referendum for the defense of Essequibo. The National Electoral Council installed 28,027 polling stations to serve citizens from 6 am to 6 pm. Below are the main events as they occur:

14:00 Elvis Amoroso, president of the National Electoral Council, held a press conference to report on the progress of the consultative referendum on the Guayana Esequiba.

“Both international observers and the Venezuelan people know that absolutely all political parties and movements adhered to today's consultative referendum. Sixty-one political parties and organizations presented themselves to the National Electoral Council to show their support and adherence to this referendum that is in full swing today,” he said.

“It is a consultative referendum on a situation that we, the Venezuelans, want to resolve ourselves. And, so we are going to do today, as it refers to our Guayana Esequiba. All Venezuelans are going to participate to make the absolute decision on this issue.”

13:28: Venezuela National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez emphasized that this Sunday is the day for Venezuela to express itself.

He also highlighting that the referendum on Guayana Esequiba has characteristics since it is an electoral process in which "there are no opponents but only winners."

In statements offered to the press, Rodriguez said that the ongoing citizen consultation process can serve as an example to other countries due to its democratic nature.

12:45: Venezuelan United Socialist Party President Diosdado Cabello cast his vote in the consultative referendum in defense of the Guyana Esequiba.

"We have a participatory democracy where the people make the decisions and show us the route," the PSUV leader pointed out, asking citizens to continue going to the voting centers.

"YES to everything. Five times YES for the country and sovereignty. Five times YES for our Guayana Esequiba. Together we are going to say YES five times to history," he said.

"So far, throughout the national territory, we have seen a great turnout of support, peace, and tranquility. It reveals our people's awareness," Cabello added.

In Parima B., Amazonas, Venezuela, a long line of Yanomami people wait to vote in today's Essequibo referendum. pic.twitter.com/aMXFiYiDSw — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) December 3, 2023

12:00: Tachira Governor Freddy Bernal asked citizens to continue attending to vote in the consultative referendum for Guayana Esequiba.

"The call is to those patriots who love Venezuela," he said, adding that civility has predominated in his state, where 716 electoral centers and 1,118 polling stations are active.

11:42 am: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez highlighted that men, women, young people, and senior citizens are coming to vote en masse in the consultative referendum on the Guayana Esequiba. She made these statements after voting at the Padre Mendoza school in El Valle, Caracas.

10:15 am: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil pointed out that “the call the National Assembly made to the people for this democratic exercise, by calling this consultative referendum for the recovery of Guayana Esequiba, is providing the desired effect. The process is quick and people flock to the voting centers in perfect civility and tranquility.”

9:00 am: National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso reported that 97 percent of the voting stations for the consultative referendum on the Guayana Esequiba have been installed.

#Venezuela | President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country is achieving a historic feat with the consultative referendum on Essequibo. pic.twitter.com/EprwVFEK6W — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 3, 2023

8:12 am: President Nicolas Maduro highlighted that with the consultative referendum, Venezuela's voice will be one to resolve a territorial dispossession that has been going on for 150 years. He made these statements after voting in Caracas.

7:00 am: All Venezuela Campaign Coordinator Jorge Rodriguez urged the Venezuelan people to vote together as a family for Guayana Esequiba.

6:11 am: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez called on Venezuela to vote for the defense of Guayana Esequiba. “May your footprint make history!,” she said