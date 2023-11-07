Israel's Defense Minister: “Our troops are in the heart of Gaza”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has updated that at least 10,328 Palestinians have so far been killed by Israeli attacks.

Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister, said to press that their troops entered into the center of the besieged city of Gaza.

“The Defense Forces stormed the city from the North and South in coordination with land, air, and see troops” says Gallant; meanwhile more than 1.5 million of Palestinian have been displaced by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu told the press that there will be no ceasefire to supply fuel until the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are released.

"Please go south," the prime minister urged the Palestinians, but the borders are closed and there is no way to move more than a million people.

Israel targets Gaza's densely populated al-Shati refugee camp as attacks continue to intensify across the besieged enclave.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/mLTQ4EJWhe pic.twitter.com/k11rgJ7sIt — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 8, 2023

Since the start of the escalation on October 7, several authorities have raised the risk of the Israel-Hamas conflict spilling over into the region. The Palestine Today platform denounced this Tuesday new Israeli bombings against southern Lebanon.

