WHO Says 160 Children Are Killed in Gaza Every Day

World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier said Tuesday that more than 11,000 people, approximately 0.5% of the Gaza Strip's total population, have been killed in the region and that, on average, 160 children die every day.

Lindmeier told a press conference in Geneva that, to date, 16 health workers have been killed while serving, and that WHO is working to support health workers in Gaza and, again, advocating for their safety.

The WHO spokesperson noted that there have been 102 attacks on health services in Gaza, 121 in the West Bank. Currently, 14 hospitals in Gaza are not functioning due to lack of fuel or damage.

He added that today marks the one-month anniversary of the Hamas surprise attack on Israel that began on October 7. In this regard, he reiterated the call for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas.

An average of 160 children are killed in #Gaza every single day, warns @chrislindmeier of @who. "Nothing justifies the horror being endured by the civilians in Gaza." pic.twitter.com/9z0uw3p8rn — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) November 7, 2023

The official said that the level of death and suffering suffered by civilians in Gaza is immeasurable, as they are in need of water, food and medical care.

According to Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 561 trucks have entered Gaza since Oct. 21, but none of them contained fuel due to a ban by Israeli authorities.

Alessandra Vellucci, director of the UN Information Service in Geneva, told the news conference that more than 1.5 million people in Gaza have been displaced and that nearly half of them have taken refuge in UN facilities.