Death Toll From Landslide In Alausi, Ecuador Rises To 43

The new bodies found correspond to two men and two women.

Ecuador's Attorney General's Office informed on Wednesday that 43 people have died as a result of the landslide of March 26 in the Ecuadorian town of Alausí, Chimborazo province.

The new bodies found correspond to two men and two women José Benito B., Derek Enrique C., Ariadne Guadalupe B. and Fátima Guadalupe Q.

So far there are still 45 missing, while 32 people have been rescued, according to the Secretariat of Risk Management.

Amid potential new landslides in the area, local media report that more than 1 000 people are affected, some 30 remain in four temporary shelters and most are in the homes of relatives or friends.

#ACTUALIZACIÓN | #Chimborazo: #FiscalíaEc dispuso el levantamiento de 4 cuerpos del deslizamiento de tierra en #Alausí. Fueron identificados como José Benito B., Ariadne Guadalupe B., Derek Enrique C. y Fátima Guadalupe Q. Hasta hoy, son 43 fallecidos en el desastre natural. pic.twitter.com/Zxx7wyCxsH — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) April 19, 2023

Ecuador's Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the removal of 4 bodies from the landslide in Alausi. They were identified as José Benito B., Ariadne Guadalupe B., Derek Enrique C. and Fátima Guadalupe Q. As of today, there are 43 deceased in the natural disaster.

The National Secretariat of Risk Management decreed on April 10 the change from yellow to orange alert in the Ecuadorian locality.

The orange alert zone includes 214 hectares in the communities of Casual and the neighborhoods of La Esperanza, Control Norte, Nueva Alausí, Pircapamba, and Bua.

According to the Secretariat of Risks, 370 requests for vouchers (approximately $273) have been made for people affected by natural or anthropogenic events. The Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES) reports having delivered 156 so far.

Meanwhile, firefighters and military crews continue in the area with the search and rescue of survivors, despite the risk of a new landslide due to cracks in the upper part of the mountain.