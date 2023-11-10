Colombia Supports International Accusation Against Netanyahu

A PNC member praised Gustavo Petro for giving a lesson to the world on how to face the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians.

On Thursday, President Gustavo Petro announced that Colombia will support Algeria in the denunciation of crimes against humanity against Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Colombia will contribute to the complaint of the Republic of Algeria filed before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes against Benjamin Netanyahu in light of the massacre of children and civilians of the Palestinian people that he has produced,” he said.

On Friday, the Colombian Foreign Affairs Minister Alvaro Leyva will meet with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to discuss the issue of monitoring the lawsuit.

“Once again, the Colombian President Gustavo Petro giving a lesson to the world on how to face a genocide like the one that Israel is perpetrating in Palestine, Gaza, in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Another step for justice!!,” said Rafael Araya Masry, a member of the Palestinian National Council.



“It's up to ordinary people to stop it. We did it in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, and we can do it again.”



From Australia to Belgium and Colombia to Spain, workers are refusing to handle or transport Israel’s war equipment amid Israeli attacks on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/9R7WVdVPPW — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 9, 2023

Previously, lawyer Abdelmadjid Marari announced that Algeria presented a class action lawsuit against Netanyahu at the ICC headquarters for the war crimes that the Israeli occupation forces are committing in Gaza.

This lawsuit was prepared by social activists and lawyers who went to the International Criminal Court in response to the words of the President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who asked Arab legal experts and human rights defenders to file the complaint before the ICC to hold Israel responsible for the genocide.

Relations between Colombia and Israel have become strained since Israeli occupation forces began incessant bombing of Gaza on October 7.

As a result of the notorious violations of human rights, Petro called the Colombian ambassador to Israel, Margarita Manjarrez Herrera, for consultations. The Colombian Foreign Ministry accompanied this action by expressing its rejection of Israel's war offensive in Gaza