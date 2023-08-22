Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 115

According to Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, 850 people were still missing after devastating fires swept through the island earlier this month.

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in Hawaii, U.S., rose to 115 on Monday, according to updated Maui County death toll data.

So far, all single-story residential properties have been surveyed in the disaster area. Search teams will now begin searching multi-story residences and commercial properties, according to the county.

Officials have issued non-potable water alerts in Lahaina and Upper Kula, asking residents to consume only bottled or potable water supplied by reservoirs for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice or preparing food.

The death toll from the #Maui wildfires in the US state of Hawaii climbed to 115 as of Monday. All single-story residential properties had been searched and search teams will now work on multi-story residential and commercial properties, according to the county. pic.twitter.com/8AUa1bUas4 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) August 22, 2023

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said Monday that 850 people were still missing after devastating fires swept through the island earlier this month, so search and rescue efforts were still underway.

More than 2,000 people were reported missing in the early days of the disaster. U.S. President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, visited Maui on Monday to survey the wildfire damage in the disaster area in Lahaina, in addition to meeting with survivors and first responders who were affected by the blaze.

New boats…new books…new cause. The Maui wildfires are the worst in U.S. history. Now it’s time to help rebuild. Find out how as well as other stories. All in one place…the Ho’okele. https://t.co/ZoBxX0Ukpg@DeptofDefense @USNavy @CNICHQ @JointBasePHH pic.twitter.com/gT5KQvVUTC — Navy Region Hawaii (@NavRegHawaii) August 23, 2023

The president said: "We will be respectful of these sacred lands and traditions, to rebuild as the people of Maui want to build, not as others want to build."

The Maui wildfires are the deadliest on record in the United States for more than a century and the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history.