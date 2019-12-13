Evo Expresses Gratitude to Mexico and Argentina Governments

Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Argentina on Thursday, where he plans to remain indefinitely, under refugee status, after he did the same in Mexico.

On Twitter, he wrote: “A month ago when I arrived in Mexico, a brother country that saved our lives, I was sad and broken. Now I arrive in Argentina, to continue fighting for the humblest and to unite the Great Homeland, I am strong and lively. I thank Mexico and Argentina for all their support and solidarity ».

He thanked Mexican President, López Obrador, his people and Government: “I felt at home with the Mexican sisters and brothers for a month”.

In Argentina, alongside Evo Morales, who suffered a coup d'etat on November 10th, are former Vice President Álvaro García Linera, former Ambassador Diego Pary and former ministers Gabriela Montaño and Amanda Davila, and their children Evaliz y Alvaro Morales, who arrived three weeks ago.

My eternal thanks to President @lopezobrador_, the people and the Government of # Mexico for saving my life and for sheltering me. I felt at home with the Mexican sisters and brothers for a month.

Havana was the last place visited by Evo, for medical assistance by the same team that had treated him before in Bolivia.

"Evo said goodbye to me, but not forever”, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told the press during his morning conference on Friday, while reiterating that the doors of the Aztec nation are open for him “and for all the social fighters in the world, honoring what our foreign policy has done that has been exemplary in granting asylum to persecuted politicians”.

The MAS leader returned to the Southern Cone after a brief passage through Cuba, and just two days after Alberto Fernández assumed the Presidency of Argentina. However, the asylum was offered with the condition that he does not issue any political comment during his stay in the South American nation.