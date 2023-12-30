Daniel Ortega Sends Year-End Message to Nicaraguan People

The world of peoples has now been born! said Ortega in his communique.

The Nicaraguan preisdent daniel ortega and his spouse, the vice-president Rosario Murillo sended a hopeful message by New Years Eve to the people of Nicaragua and to the whole world.

"We salute ourselves as a Union of Nations and Peoples that believe in our Rights and defend Justice, Common Good, Peace, Work, Security and Joy, as a World Heritage Site." reads the leader's communique.

In the message the Nicaraguan president trusted that it will be "the world of joys that we deserve, from our simple, sincere and sensitive coexistence, which is our courage, our tenacious and invariable commitment to go forward, all together, with the victorious energy that we know".

Murillo and Ortega remembered that from the Undefeated Spirit of the Great Fighters of Humanity, we continue to change the World, and Nicaragua, Sovereign, Dignified and Always Blessed, greets the Vision traveling Paths of unalterable and luminous Porvenires, in Fraternal Union, which is more Strength.

#2024LaPatriaLaRevolución



Nos saludamos como Unión de Naciones y Pueblos que creemos en nuestros Derechos y defendemos Justicia, Bien Común, Paz, Trabajo, Seguridad y Alegría, como Patrimonio de la Humanidad. pic.twitter.com/KsdMXEVN2K — El 19 Digital (@el19digital) December 30, 2023

He added that "The best world we have dreamed of and that we have illuminated with our courage and persistence, is glimpsed as a brilliant power of truths, which already mark a new history and a great future".

Daniel Ortega highlighted that the world has changed, and continues to change, towards that indispensable Multipolarity which is the only just, beneficial, auspicious, creator of more Light, more Suns, of justly deserved Well-being and with the unshakable Convictions of genuine, liberating Independence.

He thanked "God for the magnificent Courage of the Peoples in Asia, Africa, Europe, Eurasia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and all the brave Citizens of the United States who fight for an end to Imperialism and for Peace among all Peoples, in the New, Magnificent Dawn of Cultures, Tongues, Languages and Practices of a Community that shares, pulsates, dreams and love."