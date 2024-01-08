DR: Thousands Mobilize at PRM Campaign

The president said that during his administration, great progress has been made in the work at the municipal level, control and budget allocations with equity in the territories.

On Monday, the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) mobilized thousands of Dominicans in the official start of its campaign for the municipal elections of 18 February.

President Luis Abinader called to support the PRM candidates with votes and announced that they will visit "house by house" to present the achievements of the Government.

The PRM candidates and their allies toured the streets of Sabana Perdida, in Santo Domingo Norte, and then continued in Los Mina, Los Tres Brazos, La Fruta, El Moisés, Puerto Rico, Katanga and Los Minas Sur.

Abinader said that during his administration there is evidence of great progress in the work at the municipal level, control and budget allocations with equity in the territories.

He assured that by voting for the PRM there is a guarantee that they will work with transparency for the economic and social development of the Dominican Republic.

With less than 40 days to the municipal elections, the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martínez, also declared this weekend in "permanent session in the streets" the leaders, members and sympathizers of the purple party, until obtaining the triumph in February and in the presidential elections of May of this year.

La victoria contundente de febrero y mayo está a la vuelta de la esquina.#VolveremosAGanar#AlcaldesPRM pic.twitter.com/DspP8ZUFtC — PRM (@PRM_Oficial) January 7, 2024

The tweet reads, "The resounding victory of February and May is just around the corner. We will win again. PRM Mayors."

Martínez visited the day before several districts of the province of Santiago, in support of the candidates for mayor, Víctor Fadul, and for senator, Marino Collante.

Martínez recalled that Santiago de los Caballeros is the best rated city in the country by the Public Administration Monitoring System (Sismap) in terms of order, cleanliness, management of resources, construction of works and other indicators, reported Hoy newspaper.

Likewise, the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) party carried out different activities, which included provincial assemblies of leaders, in which the voter register of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) and that of the opposition political organization itself, "which already exceeds 2,100,000 members", informed the organization.

A press release specified that the assemblies were headed by the general campaign coordinator, Ruben Maldonado, in addition to the deputy coordinators and the supervisors of the Political Direction of the campaign.

The next weeks promise to be of much political agitation in the Dominican Republic, as the elections of February 18 are approaching, in which a total of 2,292 elective posts will be disputed, some 158 mayoralties, 1,164 town councils, 235 municipal directorates and 735 members of the board of directors.

Last December, the JCE urged political parties, groups and movements, as well as candidates, to develop their activities in accordance with the ethical norms of the electoral campaign and the resolutions in force for campaign acts, propaganda, expense ceilings and the rights and guarantees set forth in the Electoral Regime Law.