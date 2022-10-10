DR Not to Participate in a Military Intervention in Haiti

Abinader will also close the land border with Haiti in the event of a foreign intervention, since receiving refugees in the Dominican Republic is "dangerous."

On Sunday, Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader assured his country will not take part in a military intervention force in Haiti if it came to be.

He also warned that he will not allow "any settlement" in his country, even for humanitarian reasons, emphasizing that this can be done on Haitian territory.

These statements were made at a press conference that included the Defense Minister Gen. Carlos Diaz, the Army Commander Carlos Fernandez, and the director of the Specialized Corps of Border and Land Security (CESFRONT), Gen. Frank Cabrera.

Abinader recalled that, in his speech to the United Nations in Sept. 2021, he warned that "the only way to bring peace to Haiti was with an international force that would help the local police," adding that many people considered that his proposal was too "exaggerated."

"Unfortunately, a year has passed, after many situations and tragedies, especially for those who suffer, the poor Haitian people," he pointed out, ratifying that his administration will only intervene in Haiti "from a diplomatic point of view."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants special armed forces to be deployed to Haiti to help quell spiralling violence in country pic.twitter.com/1iaLsqGNr2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 10, 2022

Abinader said the request for international support made by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry is "a sensible, logical, and patriotic request" to tackle the humanitarian crisis in his country.

"Right now 70 percent of the territory is controlled by gangs, especially in the south of the country. The other 30 percent is not," the Dominican Republic president said, adding that the United Nations forces "can perfectly make special protection zones in Haiti."

Abinader also announced that his government would close and block the land border with Haiti in the event of a foreign intervention.

"For Dominican integrity it is very dangerous to receive asylum seekers in our territory. I will not allow that in any way. That is very dangerous," he said, stressing that his country's role has been and will be to provide humanitarian aid.