Looting in Haiti on Fifth Day of Protests Over Fuel Increases

At least six institutions were ransacked on Friday in Gonaïves, northwest of Haiti's capital, on the fifth consecutive day of protests against rising fuel prices that have blocked the country's main cities.

Protesters attacked six institutions in the city, including the city's clergy and the UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) office. The situation is currently explosive in the city of independence, reported the digital platform Gazette Haïti.

Angry demonstrators also stormed the premises of the World Food Program, the Holy Family belonging to the Catholic Church, the clergy, the La Couronne brewery and the headquarters of the former departmental director of Public Works.

