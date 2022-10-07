Opposition Party Rejects Any Military Intervention in Haiti

On Thursday night, "panic situations" were experienced in places like Petion-Ville, Delmas, and Port-au-Prince, according to local press

On Wednesday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry called to join forces to confront the national crisis. His statement was interpreted by political and social actors as a tacit call for foreign military intervention.

"Haiti is preparing to seek military assistance from the international community to confront gangs that have blocked the country's principal fuel port," Reuters reported.

According to information published by the Herald, Henry is about to ask "allied nations" to send military assistance to control the situation in the country.

This possibility was categorically rejected by the Democratic Party Lòd Demokratik. Its leader, Jean Renel Senatus, pointed out that the National Army and Police must be strengthened to respond to the critical situation. He also demanded that authorities identify pertinent solutions to the control exercised by armed gangs in the territories.

Social unrest is accelerating. On Thursday night, citizens took to the streets in Petion-Ville, where the police intervention could not contain the barricades and burned tires.

"A panic situation reigns this Thursday in Petion-Ville... This is also happening in Delmas and Port-au-Prince... Loud detonations are heard," Le Facteur Haiti outlet reported.

“The criminal behavior of these people has created a humanitarian crisis that we have never seen... we cannot sit idly by and watch some bandits, associated with some bad politicians, plunge our country into a disaster”, Henry said.

Following the declaration, in cities such as Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien, rumors began to circulate of an alleged resignation of the premier, causing popular jubilation before Henry issued a formal statement of denial.

"The Office of Communication of the Premierate of the Republic of Haiti formally and categorically denies the information transmitted, in particular, on social networks, according to which the PM Ariel Henry, has resigned," underlined the official statement.

