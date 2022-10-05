Thousands of Haitians Demand Resignation of PM Henry

In recent weeks, the endless crisis has gotten even worse due to a cholera outbreak in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Latin America's poorest country.

On Tuesday, thousands of citizens took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who decided to increase fuel prices amid an endless economic and social crisis.

"Who is Ariel Henry not to demand his departure?" and "He must leave" were some of the cries echoed by the protesters, who assured that they would continue in the streets until until Henry and his officials were removed from power.

Accompanied by a popular music band, Haitians denounced the high cost of living and the insecurity that further complicates the lives of the poorest. Despite the peaceful nature of their demonstration, the police dispersed the people with tear gas.

Haiti is facing an unprecedented crisis, which is marked by rampant inflation and persistent fuel shortages. In recent weeks, the situation has deteriorated further due to an outbreak of cholera in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Latin America's poorest country.

#Haiti’s uprising against the US-backed Ariel Henry gov’t has entered its 7th week. Haitians are demanding an end to the repressive IMF policies.The US is boosting int’l funding to Haitian police who have been responsible for countless deaths. #IStandWithHaiti #USWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/5XJrtOencT — Kennedy’s Headshots (@OnyxSuccubus) October 4, 2022

Local outlets reported that police shot and wounded two people. Four people also had to be urgently transferred to health centers. In response to police brutality, citizens attacked the facilities of the former Police General Directorate.

Demonstrations multiplied throughout Haiti after Henry announced, for the second time in less than a year, increase in fuel prices, arguing that this measure will ensure gas supply at service stations.

Mass demonstrations also occurred in Cap Haitien in the far north of the country as well as in Les Cayes, where high-school students started their protests on Monday.