DR National Meeting of Solidarity With Cuba Continues



On Sunday, the National Coordinator of the Dominican Campaign of Solidarity with Cuba, Roberto Payano, confirmed that it continues with the 33rd National Meeting of Solidarity with that Caribbean nation.

The members of the Campaign in different provinces will review the activities carried out this year, in support of the island, and will approve the work program for 2024.

According to Payano, this is always enriched taking into account the cultural, historical and social relations that unite the two countries.

The meeting at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) will highlight the figure of the maximum leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the struggle against the U.S. blockade and the demand that Cuba be removed from Washington's unilateral list of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism.

The tweet reads, "Dominican solidarity campaign with Cuba condemns U.S.-imposed blockade and terrorist actions against Cuba."

Furthermore, the Campaign and delegates from invited countries will raise their voices in support of the struggle of the people of Puerto Rico for their independence and against the occupation of their territory by the United States for 125 years.

In addition, the campaign will also address the right of neighboring Haiti to its sovereignty and to be assisted without intervention, and continued support for the Palestinian people.

The meeting began the day before with an exchange at the UASD with delegates from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the United States and Barbados, among other countries, and the participation of the president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando Gonzalez.