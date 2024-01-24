DR: Haiti Asks Respect in Deportation Protocols

Dominican authorities intercept Haitians in the streets without letting them pick up their children and other members of the household.

On Tuesday, the Support Group for Returnees and Refugees from Haiti (GARR) called on the Dominican Republic to respect the established protocols for deportation.

In a communiqué, the GARR urged to pay more attention to the paragraph concerning the division of family members, as Haitians suffer from this situation caused by the Dominican migratory authorities.

The entity expressed its indignation at the treatment inflicted on Haitian nationals in the Dominican Republic, in particular, the subhuman conditions in which they are repatriated.

“We reject the physical and moral abuses, the destruction of their legal documents, the rapes and the expulsion of members of the same family,” the GARR stated.

Rapport du GARR sur la migration haïtienne pour le mois de décembre 2023



Haïti-Dominicanie||Migration en chiffre: 25 761 personnes rapatriées vers Haïti en décembre 2023, dont 254 femmes enceintes et 1277 mineurs non accompagnés.



Bonne lecture!



— Groupe d'Appui aux Rapatriés et Réfugiés (@GARRHaiti) January 23, 2024

The tweet reads, "GARR report on Haitian migration for December 2023. Migration in figures: 25,761 people repatriated to Haiti in December 2023, including 254 pregnant women and 1,277 unaccompanied minors."

They also prevent them from recovering their personal belongings, which GARR described as arbitrary behavior by the police.