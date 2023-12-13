DR: Five New Constitutional Court Judges Elected

The current president of the TC, Ray Guevara, welcomed the election made by the National Council of the Magistracy and emphasized that his replacement meets the conditions to successfully lead the Court.

On Wednesday, after a process that lasted almost two months and included the evaluation of 115 candidates, the National Council of the Judiciary of the Dominican Republic chose the five new judges of the Constitutional Court (TC).

Following a meeting at the National Palace, it was announced that Napoleon Ricardo Estevez, Fidias Federico Aristy, Amaury Reyes, Sonia Diaz Ynoa and Armi Ferreira will form part of the High Court, with Estevez as president.

The judges will be sworn in on the 28th of this month at the National Palace, one day after the expiration of the term of the five outgoing magistrates, who served 12 years in office and were part of the first group that formed the full TC in 2012.

Estevez, who is a judge of the First Chamber of the Supreme Court, has a law degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD). He has a master's degree in constitutional law and constitutional procedural law.

Los cinco nuevos jueces del Tribunal Constitucional designados anoche por el Consejo Nacional de la Magistratura https://t.co/23kwu65a5E #CRDmedia pic.twitter.com/xBIUoItI75 — Ciudadanía RD Media (@CRDMedia_) December 13, 2023

The tweet reads, "The five new judges of the Constitutional Court appointed last night by the National Council of the Judiciary."

He also expressed his satisfaction that two women have been chosen in addition to the three existing ones.

A few hours after his election, Estevez assured that it would be necessary to demonstrate "with proof" his alleged links with the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) or with any other political organization.

In this way he responded to the questionings of the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Abel Martinez, who denounced that the ruling party had chosen him for alleged party affinities.