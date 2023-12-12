DR: Farmers Demand Greater Investment in Rural Areas

The State should prioritize in rural areas the construction and repair of local roads, the construction of bridges and aqueducts, as well as the construction, expansion, repair and equipment of primary health care units and housing projects.

On Monday, hundreds of small and medium-sized Dominican farmers demanded that the government increase investment in rural areas to prevent further migration to large cities.

According to official reports, during a ceremony to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the Dominican Peasant Movement (MCD), its president, Ernesto del Rosario, said that the lack of effective policies and the lack of government investment have caused a process of migration to urban areas and abroad.

Del Rosario said that this situation has left only 13 percent of the population living in the countryside.

He also said that the State should prioritize in rural areas the construction and repair of local roads, construction of bridges and aqueducts in addition to the construction, expansion, repair and equipment of primary health care units and housing projects.

The tweet reads, "Hundreds of farmers demand more investment for rural areas."

Furthermore, MCD president said that although the agricultural association recognizes the Government’s effort to solve the transportation problem in Santo Domingo and other big cities, it must also look to the countryside where the country roads and inter-parcel roads are impassable.

He said that due to the lack of bridges, dozens of communities are cut off during rainy periods.

According to official data, more than 400 delegates from the different associations, federations and farmers’ groups that make up the MCD participated in the meeting.

The MCD president also said that they currently receive little support from the agricultural sector institutions and that most of the resources are allocated to large producers, leaving aside the small and medium-sized ones.

For this reason, small farmers demanded production aid, infrastructure works, seeds and seedlings.