DR: Communist Party of Labor Denounces Rights Violation

During the event, held in the Aula Magna of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), Abinader affirmed that he has always said that in his government workers cannot decrease their real wages.

On Wednesday, Dominican President Luis Abinader signed an agreement with the trade union confederations to strengthen social dialogue and deepen changes in favor of workers.

For the signing of the agreement, called "National Pact for Reforms and Change", May 1 was chosen to commemorate International Proletariat Day.

The document was signed by the governor, and on behalf of the workers by Gabriel del Río, president of the Autonomous Classist Trade Union Confederation; Rafael Abreu, president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity, and Jacobo Ramos, president of the National Confederation of Dominican Workers.

En ocasión de la conmemoración del Día del Trabajador, el presidente Luis Abinader firmó este miércoles un pacto con las centrales sindicales para fortalecer diálogo social y profundizar los cambios a favor de los trabajadores dominicanos.



For this reason, he recalled, in the first meeting with union leaders in September 2020, I told them that the objective was to increase the real wages of workers, despite the situation in which the world and the country found themselves.

He said that when the economy showed signs of recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, an increase of around 41 percent in nominal wages was agreed, "but today the real wage is nine percent more and therefore the purchasing power still has a long way to go."

The president emphasized that poverty has decreased by a record low due to the actions of the Social Cabinet and indicated that the most important thing is that women have increased their income the most, especially those who live and work in rural areas.

He expressed his optimism by pointing out that in this government there is no need for conflict because there is consensus and openness to dialogue.

He said that Dominican society has advanced and will continue to do so because, in his opinion, a country can only develop if it improves the quality of life of all and maintains social peace.

Abinader also referred to the rights of domestic workers and announced that he would introduce a law in the National Congress to provide them with the benefits they deserve.