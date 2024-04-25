Twenty-Seven Dominican Provinces on Alert for Heavy Rains

"The COE increases 13 provinces and the National District in yellow alert and keeps 14 in green, because we will have enough moisture and instability provided by the trough that affects our territory, so the downpours will continue from moderate to strong".

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic keeps 27 provinces on alert and the National District, due to a trough that increases humidity and the possibility of occurrence of downpours.

"The COE increases 13 provinces and the National District in yellow alert and keeps 14 in green, because we will have enough moisture and instability provided by the trough that affects our territory, so the downpours will continue from moderate to strong"reported the entity on social network X.

In this regard, it was recommended that "people refrain from crossing rivers, streams and glens that present high volumes of water in the provinces under alert".

In green alert are the provinces of Azúa, Dajabón, La Romana, El Seibo , Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, La Altagracia, San Juan, Elías Piña, Peravia, Puerto Plata, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná and Valverde.

Meanwhile, the provinces in yellow alert are Santiago, La Vega, Monsignor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago Rodríguez, Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez and Monte Cristi.

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) predicts that "in the morning there will be weak to moderate rains on the provinces of the east, northeast and the Central Cordillera, since we will continue under the incidence of the trough located in several levels of the troposphere".