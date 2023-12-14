DR: Airports Measures Redoubled, Higher Flow of Traffic

Police patrols are reinforced on the routes and around the country's international airports to prevent crime.

The Dominican government announced on Wednesday that it is reinforcing measures to guarantee the security of users in airport terminals during the current season, in which the number of nationals residing in other countries and vacationers is increasing.

This was announced by Brigadier General Floréal Suárez Martínez, director general of the Specialized Airport and Civil Aviation Security Corps (Cesac).

During a meeting with several entities involved in ensuring the tranquility of visitors and departing people, General Martinez informed that as of this Wednesday, comprehensive measures are being applied in all airports and avenues that connect with these facilities.

It is a matter of safeguarding the integrity and tranquility of Dominicans and foreigners who visit the country during the end of the year, he said.

Police patrols are reinforced along the routes and around the nation's international airports to prevent crime, as is customary in the month of December.

Compartir en familia, recordando siempre que somos un ejemplo a seguir y que debemos trabajar por la seguridad de toda la ciudadanía”. pic.twitter.com/LIql4LFGUK — Fuerza Aérea de República Dominicana (@FuerzaAereaRD) December 13, 2023

The tweet reads, "Sharing as a family, always remembering that we are an example to follow and that we must work for the safety of all citizens."

Martinez also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the agencies involved, while thanking the participation in the meeting of representatives of the National Drug Control Directorate and the General Directorate of Transit and Land Transportation (Digesett).

Also from the International Police (Interpol), authorities of the National Department of Investigations (DNI) and the National Police.

Likewise, the Ministry of Tourism informed that due to the festivities, it is working on the elaboration of a plan to guarantee security in the country's airports, which will be announced next week.

Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (AERODOM) reported that it expects the arrival of more than 600 thousand travelers, mainly nationals residing in other countries.