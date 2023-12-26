DR: 9 Dead During Christmas Eve Festivities

Of the 58 accidents that occurred from 06:00 local time on the 24th until the same time on Monday, 42 involved motorcycles.

Nine people died during the Christmas Eve festivities in the Dominican Republic, all as a result of traffic accidents, the Emergency Operations Center reported today.

Most of the deaths occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the information contained in the second bulletin issued by the agency, which summarizes the second phase of the Christmas Operation "Conscience for Life", which began on Saturday.

The General Direction of Traffic Safety carried out 4,584 inspections for violations, among these 897 for driving without a helmet, 246 without a seat belt and 445 for speeding.

Entre domingo 24 y lunes 25 de diciembre se registraron 125 accidentes de tránsito.



Según la plataforma World of Statistics, República Dominicana se sitúa en el puesto número uno en accidentes de tránsito a nivel mundial.#Accidentes #Transito #periódicoeldía pic.twitter.com/d8gwS3Nnhu — Periódico El Día (@ElDia_do) December 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "Between Sunday, December 24 and Monday, December 25, 125 traffic accidents were recorded. According to the World of Statistics platform, the Dominican Republic ranks number one in traffic accidents worldwide."

According to the COE report, the Military and Police Commission of the Ministry of Public Works provided 1,648 roadside assistance services, including tire changes, towing, rescues, citizen security, among others.

Meanwhile, the National Health Service reported that 907 patients had been treated in hospitals, including 163 for alcohol poisoning and 45 for food poisoning.

In its first bulletin, the COE reported that six deaths had been recorded on Christmas Eve.