DR: Customs Detects Cigarette Smuggling from the US

The quick action of customs agents prevented the entry into the country of 11 million 80 thousand units of Capital cigars and 16 TCL 55-inch televisions.

The Directorate General of Customs (DGA) of the Dominican Republic detected today a millionaire smuggling of cigars and televisions coming from Miami, United States.

The agency indicated that the cargo is valued at about 64 million 538 thousand pesos (one million 120 thousand dollars).

It specified that the quick action of the customs agents prevented the entry into the country of 11 million 80 thousand units of Capital brand cigars, and 16 55-inch TCL televisions.

The DGA added that the millions of dollars of confiscated merchandise would be forfeited to the Dominican State.

At first, the authorities identified the fraudulent entry of five million units of cigarettes and in a second load another six million units of cigarettes and in a second load another six million 80 thousand.

La Dirección General de Aduanas (DGA), detectó e impidió la entrada al país de un contrabando de 11, 080,000 de unidades de cigarrillos de la denominada marca Capital, así como también, 16 unidades de televisores de 55” marca TCL.



El contrabando ha sido valorado por Aduanas en… pic.twitter.com/UoD4GPLojr — Crónicas del Dia RD (@Cronicasdeldia) December 24, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Directorate General of Customs (DGA), detected and prevented the entry into the country of 11,080,000 units of Capital brand cigarettes, as well as 16 units of 55" TCL brand televisions. The contraband has been valued by Customs at RD$64,538,632.53 and according to the market value, these amounts would be foregone by the Dominican State."

They said that the attempt to enter the televisions without taxes would cause a loss to the Caribbean nation in taxes of 19 million 223 thousand 37 pesos (about 338 thousand dollars).

The goods were confiscated after their arrival at the José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of the Americas.

Customs authorities are working with other agencies to identify those responsible for the crime.