DR: 20 Provinces on Yellow Alert and 6 Green Due to Rain

The Emergency Operations Center of the Dominican Republic, increased to 20 provinces and the National District in yellow alert and maintains 06 in green, due to the unstable climate that occurs in the Caribbean nation.

The provinces in yellow alert are María Trinidad Sánchez, La Altagracia, Monsignor Nouel, Monte Cristi, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago Rodríguez, Santo Domingo, San José de Ocoa National District, Sánchez Ramírez and Monte Plata.

In the same situation is Puerto Plata, San Cristóbal, Hato Mayor, Espaillat, La Vega, Santiago, Samaná, El Seibo, Valverde, Duarte.

On the other hand, in green alert is Elías Piña, Dajabón, Hermanas Mirabal, Azúa, La Romana and San Juan.

The COE increases to 20 provinces and the National District in yellow alert and maintains 06 in green, due to the fact that a trough continues to cause a humid and unstable environment, in addition large vertical development clouds are observed, generating moderate to heavy showers.

The COE increases to 20 provinces and the National District in yellow alert and maintains 06 in green...

Through its account of x the COE declared, "in that sense, people are recommended to refrain from crossing, rivers, streams and glens that present high volumes of water in the provinces under alert".

Close forecasts of the Dominican climate do not seem very positive in the face of stabilization; on the contrary, more effects of the trough are expected.