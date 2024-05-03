DR: Teachers Get Pay Rise, but Protests Continue

The strike called by the ADP took place in several schools, but not in all because some teachers - although they share the same demands - believe that opening the classrooms is a priority, otherwise the students would be the only ones to suffer.

The Dominican Ministry of Education today announced an eight percent salary increase for teachers as of the 1st of this month, while the Teachers' Association (ADP) announced a work stoppage for tomorrow.

The head of this portfolio, Ángel Hernández, recalled at a press conference that less than two years ago the government increased teachers' salaries by 10 per cent, so that with this new decision the increase amounts to 18 per cent.

Hernández indicated that school principals also benefited from a seven percent increase in their basic salary last year.

After acknowledging the dedication of the national teaching profession to such noble work, the Minister referred to the didactic and technological resources invested in the country for the continuous training of these professionals.

El Ministerio de Educación de la República Dominicana (Minerd) anunció el aumento del 8% al salario base de todos los docentes a partir del 1ro de mayo de 2024.



However, what may seem like good news is not so good news because the ADP is demanding a 20 per cent increase, as well as better living and working conditions for teachers, changes to the Social Security Law, decent pensions and a reduction in food prices.

The day before, hundreds of teachers protested for better salaries in different provinces of the country, in commemoration of International Workers' Day.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education urged the ADP to comply with the agreement signed in 2021, which includes not suspending teaching and not calling strikes, while showing willingness to work in a permanent dialogue to address the challenges facing the education sector.

However, the president of the ADP, Eduardo Hidalgo, announced on Wednesday new regional strikes to demand a fair salary increase, starting tomorrow in the South region, on Monday 6 May in the North, on the 8th of this month in the East and on the 10th in Greater Santo Domingo.

He maintained that the government has the resources to meet the union's demands and insisted on the authorities' failure to comply with the agreements signed in 2021, which the Ministry of Education denies.