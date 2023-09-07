DR Closes Border in Dajabon, Canal Works, Fugitives Search

"The border was closed for two fundamental objectives and those objectives are in the process of being fulfilled and we are going to evaluate, at the end of the day, if we can reopen it," Abinader said.

The Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said that he will evaluate opening if objectives are met regarding the excavation allegedly being built to divert water from the Masacre River into Haitian territory.

On Wednesday, Abinader explained that the closure of the border of the Dominican Republic with Haiti, in the area of Dajabón province, was done with the purpose of achieving two objectives and that the eventual opening will depend on the results that are achieved.

The first of these is to stop the excavation of a canal to divert water from the Masacre River and, the second, to capture the fugitive Haitians who allegedly participated in the quadruple crime that occurred in a house in Dajabón.

Las autoridades dominicanas dispusieron este miércoles, el cierre de la puerta del paso fronterizo por #Dajabon.#ElNuevoDiarioRD pic.twitter.com/myR4Zz89oe — El Nuevo Diario (@elnuevodiariord) September 6, 2023

Regarding the Masacre canal, the President stated that "the most important thing is that international treaties on the management of border waters must be complied with."

The second condition is "to have completed the operation to capture those responsible for this tragedy and to give a message, as we are giving, that there will be drastic results for those who commit these types of acts."

President Abinader made these statements during his visit to the border province of Pedernales, where he headed a round table with its authorities, central government officials and businessmen.

At the meeting, held under a tent on the land where the Cabo Rojo Port is being built, the buildings of the plan to turn this province into a tourist pole were evaluated.