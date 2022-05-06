DPR, LPR Designate Ambassadors to Russian Federation

On Friday, the LPR leader announced the designation of its ambassador to Russia.

On Friday, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's Republic designated their ambassadors to the Russian Federation.

According to a decree released on Friday by the head of state of LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, on his website, Rodion Miroshnik has been designated as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia.

"Rodion Valeryevich Miroshnik shall be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lugansk People's Republic in the Russian Federation," reads the decree.

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, earlier in the day designated Olga Makeeva as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia. "Olga Aleksandrovna Makeeva shall be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Donetsk People's Republic in the Russian Federation," reads the announcement.

The decrees have become effective on their official publication date.

Last February 21, Vladimir Putin, the Russian head of State, announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The leaders have signed treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance.