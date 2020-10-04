Cuba: Varadero Resorts to Receive Tourists from October 15

All arrivals and departures will be through Varadero's Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport which meets all required biosecurity measures.

Cuba's Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday that Varadero's resort will receive international visitors and will resume air travel to the destination beginning on October 15, as the island reopens its economy after six months of strict isolation measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local media outlets report that initially, there will be a partial reopening and clients will be able to book in four to five-star hotels as well as enjoying maritime excursions and nature tours "within an approved zone." Moreover, tourists will be able to access services from the Chapelin and Gaviota marinas and other gastronomical offers.

To avoid the use of cash, all expenditures will be paid through credit cards and there will be a medical team at all hotels. The doctors will carry out exams frequently to check on visitors' health.

Greetings from Meliá Cayo Coco! Now that the hotel is open we look forward to having you again with us! Who's coming soon? pic.twitter.com/tCWOmrVbtu — Meliá Cuba (@MeliaCuba) October 3, 2020

The Ministry also explained that all arrival and departure operations will go through Varadero's Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport as it has been prepared will the biosecurity measures required by authorities.

Varadero, located about 140 kilometers east of Havana, is Cuba's most important resort town with its more than 50 hotel facilities with a total capacity of 21,000 rooms.

Authorities said that Santiago de Cuba in the east of the island, another popular destination, is also advancing in the certification of biosecurity measures for some 40 hotels, and advancing the training of the staff which will perform the procedures.

On July 1, Cuba opened its northern coast to international tourism at the Coco; Santa María; Cruz; Guillermo and Largo keys. Tourism is Cuba's second most important economic asset after medical services.