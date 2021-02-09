    • Live
African Union Condemns US Blockade Against Cuba

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa hands over the African Union Chairship, South Africa, Feb. 6, 2021.

    President Cyril Ramaphosa hands over the African Union Chairship, South Africa, Feb. 6, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 9 February 2021
The regional block considers that the blockade is the main obstacle for the Caribbean island to achieve the 2030 sustainable development goals.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the African Union (AU) unanimous position to reject the economic blockade imposed by the U.S. on the island for almost 60 years.

Following its 34th Ordinary Summit, the AU approved for the twelfth consecutive occasion a resolution supporting the calls by the Cuban government against the U.S. blockade.

AU representatives highlighted that the blockade is the main obstacle for the Caribbean island to achieve the 2030 sustainable development goals and reaffirmed the continent's solidarity. 

AU Heads of States and Government noted the negative impact of extraterritorial provisions included in the Helms-Burton Act that prevent other countries from trading with Cuba amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional block supported the resolutions approved by the United Nations General Assembly in previous years on the subject while welcoming Cuba's new resolution to be presented in May this year.

AU also regretted the setback experienced in Cuba-U.S relations in the last four years while advocating for better bilateral ties.

African leaders concluded a two-day virtual Summit on Feb. 7, electing the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi as the African Union Commission chairman.

Granma - Cubadebate
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
