Cuban Doctors Who Fought COVID-19 in Lombardy Return to Country

During the two months of humanitarian work in the city of Crema, the 36 doctors and 15 nurses provided 5,526 medical services.

The first Cuban medical brigade of the "Henry Reeve" contingent that arrived in Italy on March 22 to help the European country face the COVID-19 pandemic will return to the Caribbean island this Monday afternoon.

The Cuban brigade will be dismissed in the city of Milan by representatives of the Lombardy Region, the Cuban Embassy, the solidarity movement and the Cubans living in Italy.

Upon their arrival in the Cuban capital, Havana, they will be received by the country's authorities.

Afterwards their arival, The 51 doctors and specialists who make up the brigade will serve the necessary period of 14 days of isolation in an institution.

El abrazo reservado de un país. Recibiremos hoy con todo cariño y admiración a nuestros héroes de batas blancas #CubaSalvaVidas https://t.co/jiz3ErfcVI Via @Granma_Digital — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 8, 2020

"The reserved embrace of a country. We will receive our heroes in white coats with all love and admiration."

"The collaborators return to the country with the satisfaction of the duty done and the recognition of the authorities and the Italian population," Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal has said.

Cuba has sent, in recent months, 34 medical brigades of the "Henry Reeve" Contingent to 27 countries, at the request of the authorities of those nations.

These medical brigades have so far treated more than 61,000 patients infected with SARS-Cov2.

In addition, more than 35,000 people have received the services of other 59 brigades working abroad before the COVID-19 pandemic.