Cuban Scientists Show Confidence in Their COVID-19 Vaccines

In clinical trials, the "Soberana" vaccines have been shown to be safe and catalyze an immune response.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Monday paid a visit to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines (IFV) where he was updated on the progress of Soberana 01 and 02 COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

IFV General Directo Vicente Verez informed that Soberana 01 is concluding Phase 1 of clinical trials while Soberana 02 is entering Phase 2.

The Cuban vaccines have demonstrated confidence in "safety and immune response". Soberana 02 has shown an early immune response within 14 days.

Likewise, Sovereign 01 has also shown good results but at a slower rate due to the time required between one dose and another. It is expected to launch its Phase 2 of clinical trials in February next year.

Referring to Soberana 02, Verez explained that about a thousand volunteers will be vaccinated in January. After the required evaluations and permits, 150,000 people will take part in Phase 3 of clinical trials.

There is also progress in the negotiations to develop the third phase of Soberana 02's clinical trials in other countries, due to the low prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"No Third World country has a COVID-19 vaccine clinical in the process of clinical trials but Cuba, which does not have any delay in these investigations with respect to the rest of the world," Diaz-Canel pointed out.